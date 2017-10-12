Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle Companies Incorporated engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance. The Company operates through five segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (Construction Materials); Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (Interconnect Technologies); Carlisle Fluid Technologies; Carlisle Brake & Friction (Brake & Friction), and Carlisle FoodService Products. The Company markets its products as a component supplier to original equipment manufacturers and distributors, among others. Carlisle Companies Inc., markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. “

Get Carlisle Companies Incorporated alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a market perform rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE CSL) traded down 1.09% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.21. 154,936 shares of the stock traded hands. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $92.09 and a 12-month high of $116.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post $5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/carlisle-companies-incorporated-csl-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $589,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 10,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,008,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,202,000 after buying an additional 383,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 696,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,480,000 after buying an additional 48,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.