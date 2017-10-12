Carbonite (CARB) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.19

News stories about Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carbonite earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.1603111950277 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARB. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carbonite from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Carbonite (CARB) traded up 2.130% during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.775. The stock had a trading volume of 93,730 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $633.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1084.524 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. Carbonite has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carbonite will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, insider Cassandra Hudson sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $34,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $264,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,421 shares of company stock worth $641,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc provides data protection solutions, including cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and e-mail archiving. The Company’s solutions provide enterprise-grade data protection and recovery capabilities to its customers. The Company’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plans include Carbonite Computer Backup; Carbonite Server Backup, such as Carbonite Office Power and Carbonite Office Ultimate; EVault Cloud Backup; DRaaS, and e-mail archiving.

