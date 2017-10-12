Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) Given a $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPST. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $0.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Shares of Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) traded up 15.8751% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.1321. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,921 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $48.24 million. Capstone Turbine Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Capstone Turbine Corporation had a negative net margin of 30.38% and a negative return on equity of 116.84%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Corporation will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capstone Turbine Corporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.31% of Capstone Turbine Corporation worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply.

