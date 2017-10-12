Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Holdings Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,608 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.12% of Capital Product Partners L.P. worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPLP. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ CPLP) opened at 3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $433.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.63. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Capital Product Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post $0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P. is an international owner of tanker, container and drybulk vessels. The Company’s fleet consisted of 36 high specification vessels with an average age of approximately 7.4 years, as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range product tankers, 10 post-panamax container carrier vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

