Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 16.7% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 48.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation by 16.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 367,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $31,972,801.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Capital One Financial Corporation had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Capital One Financial Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capital One Financial Corporation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.85 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capital One Financial Corporation

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

