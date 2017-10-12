Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,894,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,283,000 after buying an additional 3,201,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,070,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,870,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 500,788 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,599,000. Finally, Puplava Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 493,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 489,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) traded up 0.0621% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.5332. The company had a trading volume of 556,881 shares. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

