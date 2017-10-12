Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Sets New 12-Month High at $169.81

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.81 and last traded at $169.79, with a volume of 426,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.40.
CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.50 and its 200-day moving average is $157.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.4411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 23.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 13.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 3.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.
