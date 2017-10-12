Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canada Goose Holdings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Instinet restated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.82.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) traded down 1.55% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 329,159 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17. Canada Goose Holdings has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,794 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,208,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after acquiring an additional 812,532 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 813,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 292,805 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 449,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 609,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 509,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

