Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Castlight Health, inc. (CSLT) to Buy

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castlight Health, inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health, inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Castlight Health, inc. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.14 million. Castlight Health, inc. had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

In other Castlight Health, inc. news, CEO John C. Doyle sold 35,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $128,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,082.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovanni M. Colella sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,906 shares in the company, valued at $320,358.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,287 shares of company stock worth $795,240 over the last three months. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Castlight Health, inc. by 49.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,433,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,009 shares during the last quarter. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health, inc. during the second quarter valued at about $4,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castlight Health, inc. by 36.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,636,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 963,188 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Castlight Health, inc. during the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Castlight Health, inc. by 23.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,002,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 380,920 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health, inc. Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its technology offering aggregates data and applies analytics to make healthcare data transparent.

