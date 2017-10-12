Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sientra, Inc. (SIEN)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $14.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIEN. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair raised shares of Sientra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) opened at 15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company’s market cap is $306.00 million. Sientra has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Sientra had a negative net margin of 173.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sientra will post ($2.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sientra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sientra by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sientra by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 14.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sientra by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc is a medical aesthetics company. The Company’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures, which it offers in over 190 variations of shapes, sizes and textures. The Company sells its breast implants and breast tissue expanders, or breast products to plastic surgeons.

