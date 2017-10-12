Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (CF) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. 119,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 160,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.37.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $416.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

In other Canaccord Genuity Group news, Director Dvaipayan Ghose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc is a Canada-based independent financial services company. The Company has operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. The Company’s segments include Canaccord Genuity, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, and Corporate and Other.

