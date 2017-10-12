Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.45

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 144,585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Camping World Holdings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Forward View raised shares of Camping World Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World Holdings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28. The company’s market cap is $1.22 billion.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Camping World Holdings had a negative return on equity of 319.74% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc. will post $2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Camping World Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Roger L. Nuttall sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $544,074.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,174.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent L. Moody sold 35,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $1,426,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,197.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 832,847 shares of company stock worth $30,368,562. 66.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Camping World Holdings by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Camping World Holdings by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

