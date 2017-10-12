Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Stake Decreased by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.24% of Callaway Golf worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,049,000. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 456,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 175,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) opened at 14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.17. Callaway Golf Company has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Forward View cut shares of Callaway Golf to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

In other news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 31,691 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $443,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $956,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer L. Thomas sold 19,349 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $268,951.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

