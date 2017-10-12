California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 61,023 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) worth $48,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,368,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,347,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,872,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,347,000 after buying an additional 5,850,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,939,819,000 after buying an additional 2,671,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,452,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,285,450,000 after buying an additional 162,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) by 19.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,100,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,414,000 after buying an additional 1,975,398 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Donald R. Chappel sold 272,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $8,249,708.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,001 shares of company stock worth $8,608,319 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Williams Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 196.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 target price on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.00 target price on Williams Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

