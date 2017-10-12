California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of C.R. Bard worth $42,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in C.R. Bard in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in C.R. Bard by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 491,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,079,000 after acquiring an additional 357,355 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in C.R. Bard in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. AXA grew its stake in C.R. Bard by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 61,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.R. Bard in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.08. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. C.R. Bard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In related news, insider Sharon M. Luboff sold 30,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $9,680,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Collins sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total value of $2,700,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $19,931,334. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About C.R. Bard

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

