California State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.76 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 232,356 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Corning worth $51,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 72.6% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 14,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 575.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,711,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,215,000 after buying an additional 1,458,114 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 69,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.69 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 48,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,220.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $942,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

