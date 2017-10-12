California Public Employees Retirement System Has $7,598,000 Stake in ITT Inc. (ITT)

California Public Employees Retirement System maintained its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the end of the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of ITT worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. BidaskClub lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE ITT) opened at 45.69 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $630.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

