Calgon Carbon Corporation (CCC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calgon Carbon Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.3922799946627 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) opened at 21.50 on Thursday. Calgon Carbon Corporation has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Get Calgon Carbon Corporation alerts:

Calgon Carbon Corporation (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.18 million. Calgon Carbon Corporation had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Calgon Carbon Corporation will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Calgon Carbon Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

CCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Calgon Carbon Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Calgon Carbon Corporation from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Calgon Carbon Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Calgon Carbon Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/calgon-carbon-corporation-ccc-receives-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-10.html.

Calgon Carbon Corporation Company Profile

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Calgon Carbon Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calgon Carbon Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.