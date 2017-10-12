CACI International’s (CACI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on CACI International from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.67.

Shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,396 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.61. CACI International has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $144.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.03.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. CACI International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post $6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $809,341.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Revoile sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $95,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,884.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,806 shares of company stock worth $1,016,596 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

