Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.28

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $82.30, with a volume of 23,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Cabot Microelectronics Corporation had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Corporation will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 12,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $896,268.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,678.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William S. Johnson sold 11,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $870,928.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,584.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,740 shares of company stock worth $1,799,554 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 88.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in the first quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation in the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

