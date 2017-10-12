CA Inc. (CA) Position Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in CA Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265,146 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CA were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CA by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,003,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $546,874.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ayman Sayed sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $415,894.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,056 shares of company stock worth $9,330,507. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of CA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Shares of CA Inc. (NASDAQ CA) opened at 33.63 on Thursday. CA Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. CA had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CA Inc. will post $2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. CA’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

CA Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

