Byline Bancorp (BY) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Byline Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3197941777517 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE BY) traded down 0.53% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. 11,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $603.10 million.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank). Byline Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank operates through 56 branches in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers.

