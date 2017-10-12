BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spot Trading L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Spot Trading L.L.C. now owns 18,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 73.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 29.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 482,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 109,527 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $807,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $59,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,010,194 shares of company stock valued at $106,958,540. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE BWXT) opened at 58.97 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 107.13% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $410.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/bwx-technologies-inc-bwxt-stake-lessened-by-mt-bank-corp.html.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.