Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,880 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.29% of BWX Technologies worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $193,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Holdings Cut by Castleark Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/bwx-technologies-inc-bwxt-holdings-cut-by-castleark-management-llc.html.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $59,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 1,992,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $106,018,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,010,194 shares of company stock worth $106,958,540. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $410.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.38 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 107.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.