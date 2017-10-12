BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $863,000 Position in Moneygram International, Inc. (MGI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.09% of Moneygram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Moneygram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moneygram International by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Moneygram International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Moneygram International by 47.7% in the second quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,130,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after buying an additional 365,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moneygram International by 32.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,875,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.39 price objective on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Moneygram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) traded down 1.06% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 431,766 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $856.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.96. Moneygram International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $17.92.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moneygram International, Inc. will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moneygram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

