BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Raises Position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) (SJM)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the period. J.M. Smucker Company (The) makes up approximately 0.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Clinton Group Inc. increased its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 1,778.1% during the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 30.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) during the first quarter valued at about $5,729,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 31.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 50.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) traded up 1.72% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 865,169 shares. J.M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $102.73 and a one year high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.81.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J.M. Smucker Company (The) had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.M. Smucker Company will post $7.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard K. Smucker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.40 per share, with a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 652,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,738,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Oatey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $131.00 price objective on J.M. Smucker Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $126.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. J.M. Smucker Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

