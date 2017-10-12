BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $9.86 Million in AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000. AK Steel Holding Corporation accounts for 2.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.48% of AK Steel Holding Corporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation by 74.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKS shares. Longbow Research raised shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) traded up 1.29% during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 6,943,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. AK Steel Holding Corporation has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. AK Steel Holding Corporation had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 735.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Corporation will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AK Steel Holding Corporation

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

