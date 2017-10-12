Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,775 to GBX 1,800. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock. Burberry Group plc traded as high as GBX 1,908 ($25.09) and last traded at GBX 1,896 ($24.93), with a volume of 1,723,324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,847 ($24.28).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRBY. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.69) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.98) target price on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,580 ($20.77) to GBX 1,680 ($22.09) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,550 ($20.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.04) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.98) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,719.55 ($22.61).

In related news, insider Christopher Bailey sold 174,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,797 ($23.63), for a total value of £3,127,678.50 ($4,112,120.04).

The stock’s market cap is GBX 8.25 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,779.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,724.35.

About Burberry Group plc

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

