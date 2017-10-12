Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 838 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.82 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at 50.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). General Mills had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

