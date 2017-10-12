Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Shares Bought by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP raised its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87,384 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned about 0.18% of Brooks Automation worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) opened at 30.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $181.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.40 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

