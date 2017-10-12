Broadcom Limited (AVGO) Position Reduced by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,009 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom Limited were worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited during the first quarter worth $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited during the second quarter worth $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Limited by 45.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Limited during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Broadcom Limited by 473.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom Limited (AVGO) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.23. 1,086,663 shares of the company were exchanged. Broadcom Limited has a 52-week low of $160.62 and a 52-week high of $259.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Broadcom Limited’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Broadcom Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $442,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $2,406,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,237. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

