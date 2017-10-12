Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU) Given Media Impact Score of 0.18

Headlines about Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NASDAQ:BEDU) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8937731933403 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU) opened at 26.80 on Thursday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 105.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools in China. The Company is engaged in providing international education to Chinese students. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools and kindergartens. It offers a broad range of internationally-accredited curricula at its international schools.

