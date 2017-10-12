Bri-Chem Corp (BRY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 4,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $16.54 million.
Bri-Chem Corp Company Profile
Bri-Chem Corp. is engaged in distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. The Company offers a range of drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from over 27 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States.
