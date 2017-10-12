Shares of Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 4,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $16.54 million.

WARNING: “Bri-Chem Corp (BRY) Stock Price Down 8.6%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/bri-chem-corp-bry-stock-price-down-8-6.html.

Bri-Chem Corp Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp. is engaged in distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. The Company offers a range of drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from over 27 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.