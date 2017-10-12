Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Busey Corporation (BUSE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey Corporation were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey Corporation by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Busey Corporation by 65.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 154,184 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of First Busey Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey Corporation by 55.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 111,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey Corporation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,850,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Busey Corporation alerts:

Shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ BUSE) opened at 32.09 on Thursday. First Busey Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Busey Corporation had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. On average, analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-first-busey-corporation-buse.html.

In related news, insider Curt A. Anderson sold 1,400 shares of First Busey Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $41,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on First Busey Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Busey Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

First Busey Corporation Company Profile

First Busey Corporation (First Busey) is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its branch network in downstate Illinois, St.

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.