BR-MUNIYLD INSD (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BR-MUNIYLD INSD (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BR-MUNIYLD INSD has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BR-MUNIYLD INSD (MYI) opened at 14.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. BR-MUNIYLD INSD has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

BR-MUNIYLD INSD Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

