BP p.l.c. (BP) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.90

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 1,832,092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of BP p.l.c. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of BP p.l.c. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of BP p.l.c. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.04 to $34.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of BP p.l.c. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of BP p.l.c. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.33 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.95.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $56.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.09 billion. BP p.l.c. had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. BP p.l.c.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in BP p.l.c. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 67,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BP p.l.c. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BP p.l.c. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

