Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY) Holdings Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Bottomline Technologies worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 9,565.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,413,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,904 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 21,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $117,480.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $55,023.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,796.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS AG raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. FIX raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ EPAY) opened at 32.66 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. The firm’s market cap is $1.22 billion.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies, Inc. will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

