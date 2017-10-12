Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.23

News articles about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boston Scientific Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.8394976753751 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) traded down 0.24% on Wednesday, hitting $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Boston Scientific Corporation had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

In other Boston Scientific Corporation news, EVP Michael P. Phalen sold 15,500 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $445,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Supratim Bose sold 347,137 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $10,108,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 531,297 shares of company stock valued at $15,144,095. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

