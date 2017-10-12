Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media stories about Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bonanza Creek Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.2202827508483 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) traded down 2.04% during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,850 shares. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $687.03 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

