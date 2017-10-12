Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) Stake Held by Croft Leominster Inc.

Croft Leominster Inc. maintained its position in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. owned 0.07% of Boingo Wireless worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,330,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 389,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,042,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 326,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 64.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 484,061 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 58.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 383,174 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

In other news, CEO David Hagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,145,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,695.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 35,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $714,172.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,551 shares in the company, valued at $173,328.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,778 shares of company stock worth $12,188,499 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Boingo Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

