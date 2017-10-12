Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (BWP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,371,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 322,563 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 4,096,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,780,000 after purchasing an additional 339,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,940,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,627 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE BWP) traded up 0.13% on Thursday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,173 shares. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. will post $1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/boardwalk-pipeline-partners-l-p-bwp-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.