BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $73.23 Million Holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 443,408 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of E I Du Pont De Nemours And worth $73,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 61.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 6.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 24.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) opened at 83.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $86.36.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. E I Du Pont De Nemours And currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

In other E I Du Pont De Nemours And news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $867,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

