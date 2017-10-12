BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.86 Million in Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation by 31.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) traded up 0.15% on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 201,927 shares of the stock traded hands. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kimco Realty Corporation had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $292.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Kimco Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 220.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimco Realty Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Kimco Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty Corporation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimco Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Kimco Realty Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Corporation Profile

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had interests in 510 shopping center properties, including 84 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

