BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.67 Million in Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Caseys General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Caseys General Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Caseys General Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caseys General Stores by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caseys General Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caseys General Stores by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Caseys General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caseys General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Caseys General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on Caseys General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $108,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at $888,814.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caseys General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ CASY) traded up 1.076% on Thursday, reaching $111.295. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,686 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.298 and a beta of 0.51. Caseys General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.76 and a 12-month high of $126.49.

Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Caseys General Stores had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caseys General Stores, Inc. will post $4.40 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Caseys General Stores’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Caseys General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

