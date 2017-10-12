BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 53,306 PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of PRA Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PRA Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut PRA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PRA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered PRA Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) traded up 0.17% during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,116 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.49. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.23). PRA Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

