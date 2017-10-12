BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) opened at 25.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

