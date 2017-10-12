Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (MUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE MUS) opened at 13.616 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

