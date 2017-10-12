Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI) traded down 0.007% on Thursday, reaching $14.309. The company had a trading volume of 5,351 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

