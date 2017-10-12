Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) opened at 14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $16.85.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

