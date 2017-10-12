BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning. Citigroup Inc. currently has GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 360 ($4.73).

BTA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) target price on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.67) target price on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.13) price objective on shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.00.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE BTA) opened at 12.35 on Monday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $366,000.

About BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

